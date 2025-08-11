Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has revealed that former President Donald Trump once called her out of the blue with an unexpected dinner invitation — on the very day her divorce was finalized.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival, Thompson said the call came in 1998 while she was on the set of "Primary Colors," a political satire inspired by Bill Clinton's presidential campaign. The "Cruella" star recalled being in her trailer when the phone rang.

"A phone rang in my trailer, and it was Donald Trump. I thought it was a joke," Thompson told the audience, according to Variety. "He said, 'I would love for you to stay in one of my beautiful places, and maybe we could have dinner.'"

Thompson said she politely declined, but the timing of the call left her unsettled. She later learned it coincided exactly with the day her divorce from actor-director Kenneth Branagh was finalized.

What troubled her most, Thompson said, was how Trump managed to get her private trailer phone number — a detail she characterized as "stalking." She speculated that he may have had staff track public divorce records to identify recently single women.

Trump, a New York real estate mogul at the time, had a well-documented dating history with actresses and models, including his second wife, Marla Maples. Other celebrities, such as Candice Bergen, have also recounted brief encounters with him.

Thompson, 66, recounted the incident with humor, joking that had she accepted Trump's invitation, "I could have changed the course of American history."

The anecdote adds to a long list of personal stories about Trump's years as a high-profile bachelor before his marriage to Melania Trump in 2005.