Sophie Turner isn't staying silent when it comes to her role as a mother. On August 4, the "Game of Thrones" star, 29, shared photos from an Oasis concert on Instagram.

While many fans applauded her for enjoying a night out, one commenter accused her of neglecting her two daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Jonas.

"I think she has forgotten that she has two kids," the user wrote.

According to DailyMail, Turner swiftly dismissed the comment, saying she sometimes forgets that not everyone can think for themselves.

"So...Get this...There's this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day."

The actress's response sparked a wave of support from fans, many of whom questioned why mothers are often judged for taking personal time.

Some pointed out that Jonas, currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers, isn't asked the same questions when away from their children.

Turner and Jonas finalized their divorce in September 2024, following a highly publicized custody battle. By October 2023, they reached a co-parenting agreement.

Even after their messy breakup, Jonas had kind words for Turner, complimenting the way she cares for their kids.

Sophie Turner delivers epic clapback to mom shamer claiming actress abandoned her kids to party https://t.co/5s3oPwnGWd pic.twitter.com/GjBfMugTxW — Page Six (@PageSix) August 10, 2025

Sophie Turner Opens Up on Divorce and Mom Guilt

In May, while speaking at Jay Shetty's "On Purpose Live Tour," Jonas shared that he's thankful for the positive co-parenting dynamic he has with Turner, ENews said.

"Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true. As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them."

Turner, however, has been open about how difficult the divorce was, particularly for their daughters.

Speaking to sources last year, she admitted, "They're the victims in all of this. But I think we're doing the best we can. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for."

The actress also addressed rumors that she partied too much before the split, insisting that the claims were false. "Mom guilt is so real," she said, adding that she's always been dedicated to her kids.

Turner has since moved back to the UK, crediting her support system, including close friend Taylor Swift, for helping her through the transition.

"Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year," she said. "She provided my children and me with a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."