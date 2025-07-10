Actress Sophie Turner has revealed that her sex education came from the set of Game of Thrones, the HBO fantasy epic that propelled her to stardom at just 14 years old.

In a candid conversation on the Dish from Waitrose podcast, Turner, now 29, reflected on her early days in the spotlight—and admitted she has never watched the show that made her a household name.

"Yeah, really crazy s**t," Turner said, laughing. "I definitely got my sex education from that show. More, more than enough."

Turner was cast as Sansa Stark after auditioning at the age of 12, and she filmed the series from her early teens until she was 23 when the show concluded in 2019.

Known for its graphic content and controversial storylines, Game of Thrones has long been a lightning rod for discussion around on-screen nudity and violence.

Despite being a central character throughout the show's eight-season run, Turner confessed she has never actually watched the series.

"I've also never watched the show, so... I couldn't really tell you [laughter]. I know what my character does, which isn't very nice," she said. "Basically [it's] warring families fighting for the throne. There's dragons, um, and... that's about it really."

Turner cited discomfort with seeing herself on screen as the reason for her decision, noting the emotional toll it takes.

"I've been forced to endure—like premieres and whatnot. But I mean, it's just awful," she said. "I leave going into like a two-month bout of depression after I watch myself, so I just don't do it. No, I can't imagine, but also I wouldn't say it if I did. I'm gonna go home and watch all my movies."

Despite never watching the final product, Turner called Game of Thrones the "best acting class" and credited it for teaching her valuable life and professional lessons.

"It was amazing. It informed my entire life in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act," she said.

"It was everything I learned from Game of Thrones—and a bit from my parents," she added.

Turner also offered a rare glimpse into her personal life, including her experience co-parenting her daughters, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

She revealed she enforces a "no phone" rule at the dinner table, a tradition she cherishes from her own upbringing.

"It was very much like sit down, have an hour of good talk with the family," she said. "I really enjoyed that and I've tried to keep that up.

[Sighs] I'm trying. You know, I've got a four- and a two-year-old, so it's not as easy as sitting down."

Turner also shared a humorous moment from her home life, revealing she keeps a personal stash of Milky Way bars away from her kids. "The kids will try and take one, but hands off. That's mummy's," she joked.

Though Turner and Jonas split in 2023, they appear to have reached a peaceful co-parenting arrangement.

In a recent interview, Jonas described Turner as "an incredible mom" and said their current relationship is "a dream come true."

Turner continues to focus on her career and raising her daughters while maintaining privacy about her time on Game of Thrones—a show that, while transformative for her career, remains unwatched by its own star.