Sophie Turner, recently honored as one of 'Harper's Bazaar' Women of the Year, has spoken candidly about the sorrowful end of her marriage to Joe Jonas, sharing reflections on what went wrong and the heartbreak that accompanied their split.

"I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad," she said, calling their union "beautiful," but ultimately difficult to sustain.

Turner hinted that her struggles with homesickness and cultural differences played a role in her marriage's demise.

Living in Los Angeles and later Miami with Jonas, she found herself longing for England. "I'm so happy to be back," she admitted. "It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England." Friends and family had missed key moments in her life and Turner shared how hard it was to be away from her closest loved ones during pivotal years.

"I just never really feel like myself when I'm not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant. I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other," she said.

Beyond personal feelings, Turner also struggled with the cultural climate in the U.S., which added strain to her life in America. She mentioned that gun violence and the overturning of Roe v. Wade left her feeling out of place. "After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f**k out of there," she said.

The mom of two also added how in "every city we ended up in, the first thing I'd do was find a British shop and stock up on a month's worth of chocolate."

As she rebuilds her life in London, Turner, 28, has focused on her work and her two young daughters — Willa and Delphine — determined to give them a stable environment.

She stars in the new 'ITV' crime series 'Joan,' marking her first lead role in a TV show, and has other projects in the pipeline. Despite the challenging year, Turner's return to her homeland and dedication to family have brought her a renewed sense of purpose and healing.

In other Turner news, she took to Instagram to celebrate boyfriend Peregrine Pearson's 30th birthday on October 27. The 'Game of Thrones' actress posted a series of sweet snaps featuring her and Pearson, including one where they share a kiss.

Read more: Nick Jonas Runs Off Stage After A Laser Was Pointed At Him During A Jonas Brothers Concert

"Happy Birthday my angel pie," she captioned her post. "30, flirty and thriving."

Read more: Kevin Jonas Undergoes Surgery To Remove Skin Cancer From His Head

Turner and Peregrine were first spotted together in October 2023, sharing a kiss in Paris. They were spotted yet again two months later in December, packing on the PDA in London.