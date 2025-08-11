After four marriages, Christie Brinkley is rethinking the idea of "forever." The 71-year-old supermodel opened up about her views on modern relationships during a recent appearance on "Are You a Charlotte?," the podcast hosted by actress Kristin Davis.

Brinkley, known for her iconic modeling career and high-profile marriages, suggested a new approach to marriage that doesn't involve lifelong commitments.

In the August 7 episode, Brinkley suggested marriages could come with a five-year renewal option instead of a lifelong commitment.

"That way, if you're getting bored or whatever, you can get out of it without all the lawyers and all that stuff."

She shared that her idea comes from personal experience and watching how relationships have changed over time.

Though her own parents had a traditional marriage, Brinkley believes that type of bond is becoming harder to find today, People said.

"There's so much temptation," she said. "Honorable men are becoming a rarity."

Christie Brinkley reveals wild take on marriage after her four failed unions https://t.co/bHHH4ttf7g pic.twitter.com/xM7nhFZAAf — Page Six (@PageSix) August 10, 2025

Christie Brinkley Reflects on Love After Four Marriages

Brinkley has been married four times: first to French artist Jean-François Allaux (1973–1981), then to singer Billy Joel (1985–1994), followed by real estate developer Richard Taubman (1994–1995), and finally to architect Peter Cook (1996–2008).

She has three children — Alexa Ray, 39, with Joel; Jack, 30, with Taubman; and Sailor, 27, with Cook.

Despite the failed marriages, Brinkley hasn't given up on love. In July, she told The New York Times, "I'm too trusting, I'm a fool for love... Love takes work. Sometimes you need to rely on experts. I wish I could have found ways to save some [marriages]; I wish I hadn't married others."

While chatting with Davis, the former "Sports Illustrated" cover star revealed an unexpected story about today's dating scene.

According to PageSix, Brinkley shared that her daughter Sailor once secretly created a dating app profile for her. The shocking result? They matched with the same men.

"She said, 'Mom, you're right not to go on it,'" Brinkley said, laughing.

Although she's no longer actively looking for love, Brinkley still believes in it. She told sourcesearlier this year, "There might be some miracle guy out there. And if not, it's okay."

Now single and focused on family, Brinkley says she's "very, very happy and content" — even without a wedding ring.