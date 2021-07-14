Harvey Weinstein will need to finally let go of his wife, Georgina Chapman after she finalized their divorce.

While Weinstein is serving his sentence behind bars, his wife began to move on with actor Adrien Brody since they filed for divorce. Now, they are both free from each other legally.

The most recent report of his condition in the prison claimed he's already going blind and losing his teeth.

The Post reported (via Page Six), the estranged couple's divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court was finalized this week. The online court records also stated that the case received a "disposed" status following the finalization.

Chapman was represented by a duo from Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich - the same firm that represented A-listers like Uma Thurman and Christie Brinkley. Neither of them commented on the matter yet.

Chapman decided to part ways with the disgraced filmmaker after learning her sexual offenses. Since their separation, she began dating actor Adrien Brody.

This ended their over-a-decade of married life since exchanging vows in 2007. Chapman and Weinstein share two children.

Chapman, Weinstein's Agreement

Before the divorce finalization, they agreed to have a divorce settlement in January 2018 that caused the movie mogul to pay his ex between $15 million to $20 million and gave her the sole custody of their kids.

Meanwhile, the pre-nuptial agreement required Weinstein to pay her $300,000 in spousal support for each year of marriage. After one decade, the figure will be $400,000 per month.



Chapman also scored a part of their marital assets. This includes their $12 million Hamptons beach house, $15 million West Village townhouse, and other payments among others.

After dumping him for good in October 2017, Chapman released a statement to support women like her.

"My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgiveable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority," she went on.

Still, Weinstein hoped they could still fix everything between them. At the same time, he clarified that he supports her decision no matter what.

After years of receiving damaging claims, the disgraced movie mogul was convicted of rape and a criminal sexual act. The court sentenced him to 23 years of imprisonment. This gave justice to his victims since 1993 - from Annabella Sciora to Mimi Haleyi, among others.

