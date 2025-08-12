Rapper and businessman 50 Cent has again reopened his long-time feud with boxing great Floyd Mayweather, this time targeting him for allegedly attempting to sell off his personal items.

On Sunday, 50 Cent posted on Instagram a picture of a golden goblet he has in his collection next to an older photo of Mayweather seeming to sip from the same vessel.

"Damn champ you pawning sh*t, they just hit me asking do I want it, they want 80K for it call my phone," 50 captioned the post, as recorded by Complex. The history of the chalice is still unknown.

Irrespective of the facts, supporters soon overflowed the comments with humor. "For 80k I'm pawning that sh*t too," said one commenter.

Another commented, "That is a church chalice used for Communion. My question is how did it end up in a pawn shop?"

The exchange is the latest in a string of public insults between 50 Cent and Mayweather.

In April, 50 ridiculed comments Mayweather made on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where the boxer estimated that he owned "somewhere in the neighbourhood of 100 buildings" a majority of them in New York City—but conceded he wasn't really sure how many there were.

50 reposted the clip with doubt: "Oh my God. If there safe to say, I should say LOL. Champ is the richest special ed student. LMAO,"

He followed up in the comments later: "Oh sh*t wait I think Champ think he own them buildings. They beating him out of the money.

He saying he don't know what he own... Somebody tell champ he just publicly said he live in NY. They will come and take 58% of any income he has."

It was in May that 50 also condemned Mayweather's defamation suit against Business Insider, which had reported on how improbable it was that he owned as many buildings in New York as reported.

"Well that case is going nowhere because you didn't do the deal champ. He must must have named the writer separately to make him have to pay his own legal team. Champ mad," 50 posted.

In spite of the years of to-and-fro, both stars are still a part of their respective worlds 50 Cent of entertainment and entrepreneurship and Mayweather of boxing promotion and endorsements.