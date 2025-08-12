Tensions inside the royal family are reportedly flaring again as Meghan Markle is said to be "raging" over news that Princess Charlotte, not her daughter Lilibet, is expected to inherit Princess Diana's treasured Spencer Tiara.

The diamond-encrusted heirloom, valued at an estimated $535,000, was famously worn by Diana on her 1981 wedding day to the then Prince Charles. Unlike the Crown Jewels, the tiara belongs to Diana's family and remains in the private possession of her brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.

Royal insiders told RadarOnline.com that Charlotte, the 8-year-old daughter of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, is considered the "natural choice" to one day wear the tiara. Her prominent role within the royal family and close public association with her grandmother's legacy make her the likely candidate for the glittering piece, experts say.

"She [Charlotte] embodies her grandmother's legacy in a very public way, making the Spencer Tiara a fitting and symbolic choice for future events — particularly a wedding," jewelry specialist Maxwell Stone told the outlet.

In contrast, 5-year-old Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor lives primarily in the United States and has a more distant connection to royal traditions, a factor that could limit her access to such heirlooms.

Meghan, 43, has reportedly taken the decision as another personal snub to her family. "There is virtually no way it will end up in Lilibet's hands, and Meghan is seeing this as yet another snub to her and her kids," a source claimed.

The Spencer Tiara dates back to the 18th century and was gifted to Diana's grandmother in 1919. Its last public appearance was in 2018, when Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale wore it for her wedding. Neither Meghan nor Catherine has worn the piece publicly.

The reported decision underscores the continuing divisions between the Sussexes and the Waleses — and the enduring symbolism of Diana's legacy in shaping royal family dynamics.