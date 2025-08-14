Leonardo DiCaprio is leaning into humor as he faces ongoing criticism over his dating history.

In a new Esquire interview with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, the 50-year-old Oscar winner admitted that he feels much younger than his age — at least emotionally.

When Anderson asked him how old he would think he was if he didn't know his real age, DiCaprio quickly answered, "Thirty-two."

According to PageSix, he went on to joke that he "turned emotionally 35 last year." Anderson teased, "Your age is 50, but your emotional maturity is 32. How does that feel?"

The lighthearted exchange comes as DiCaprio continues to face scrutiny for his long history of dating women in their twenties.

His current girlfriend, model Vittoria Ceretti, is 27. The pair have been together since 2023, following his split from actress Camila Morrone, who was 25 at the time of their breakup.

Despite the jokes, DiCaprio also spoke seriously about how turning 50 has shifted his perspective.

"You have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time," he said. "It's almost a responsibility because much more of your life is behind you than it is ahead of you."

He acknowledged that this directness can sometimes lead to "things falling apart" or "going your separate ways" in both personal and professional relationships.

Leonardo DiCaprio Cites Mom as Inspiration for Speaking Honestly

DiCaprio credited his mother as an example of this blunt honesty. "She just says exactly what she thinks and wastes no time," he noted, explaining that he now feels the same way about how he approaches people and situations, DailyMail said.

For decades, DiCaprio's dating life has been a subject of fascination — and frequent jokes — in the media.

From his early relationships with Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli to more recent flings with models like Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, and Kelly Rohrbach, many of his romances have ended before his partners turned 26.

His split from Morrone in 2022, just a month after her 25th birthday, fueled further speculation about his dating "cutoff."

The actor has not directly addressed the under-25 stereotype in this latest interview, but sources close to him have previously denied that he actively seeks younger partners.

One insider told sources last year that DiCaprio was "looking for something more mature" and wanted to move past the public image tied to his relationships.