Nicola Peltz's close friend Rebecca Faria has come to the actress's defense amid her public rift with husband Brooklyn Beckham's family, calling the Beckhams "toxic" and "fake."

Faria posted a detailed Instagram comment on Wednesday, defending Peltz and her decision to set boundaries with her in-laws.

"I love seeing people who spend years in therapy over toxic family ties coming here and judging someone who actually had the guts to walk away," Faria wrote.

She criticized Victoria and David Beckham, as well as their children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, suggesting they reacted poorly when they couldn't control the situation.

According to PageSix, Faria also defended Nicola against claims that she is "controlling" or "lazy." "She's not holding anyone hostage.

Brooklyn is an adult who's perfectly aware of the life he wants, and he's living it," Faria explained. She praised Brooklyn, 26, for "having the guts to walk away ... because he knows exactly the environment he grew up in."

Nicola Peltz's inner circle is coming out swinging in the middle of her ongoing rift with the Beckham family -- and they're not holding back.



Brooklyn Beckham May Have Chosen to Leave Family Out of Ceremony

An Instagram user added to the conversation, suggesting that Brooklyn himself may have decided not to include his parents in the couple's recent vow renewal ceremony.

"Why is it assumed that she made the decision to exclude them? If he really wanted his parents there, they would be," the comment read.

Brooklyn reportedly "liked" the post, further fueling speculation that the rift is his choice.

Brooklyn Beckham has been at odds with his family for several months. Back in April, it was reported that he wasn't speaking to his brother Romeo.

By May, the conflict reportedly expanded to include his parents, with sources describing Victoria and David Beckham as "narcissistic."

TMZ later reported that Brooklyn had gone no-contact with his family after Cruz allegedly sent multiple critical messages to his brother via Instagram.

Peltz and Beckham, who began dating in 2019 and married in April 2022, recently renewed their vows in New York.

Nicola wore her mother, Claudia Peltz's, wedding dress for the ceremony, calling the moment "so meaningful" on Instagram.

While Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed the celebration with close friends and Nicola's family, Brooklyn's own relatives were missing, as they were reportedly on vacation in Europe.

Faria emphasized that Peltz is "genuine, humble, and refuses to live in a fake world," urging the public not to judge without knowing the full story.