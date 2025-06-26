Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz threw a $3 million wedding and turned it into the spectacle of 2022. Still, it was what went down behind the scenes that reportedly made things irreparable between the Beckhams and the Peltzes.

Insiders close to David and Victoria Beckham, however, insisted the scuffle began when Nicola's dad, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, launched into a tirade at a guest for using an indoor bathroom at his Palm Beach mansion instead of one of the portable toilets that had been arranged on the grounds.

"The whole Beckham family found Nelson utterly foul at the wedding," said a family insider, revealed to the Daily Mail. "They didn't particularly like him before, but they really didn't afterwards."

The Beckhams were reportedly "in their corner," attempting to make the most of the day. However, tension hung in the air. Nelson's behavior, which was described as abrasive and controlling, would have a lasting impact, one that has tainted family ties to this day.

The insider added, "They were kind of in their corner having a lovely time and trying to enjoy their son's big day but there was certainly an atmosphere."

Nicola Peltz And Brooklyn Beckham are married!!🤍 pic.twitter.com/1GuLWRi8nR — Jessica (@thatgirlneedsx) April 11, 2022

Public Snub, Private Fallout

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has distanced himself from his family, and according to sources, he is well aware of the havoc his parents and in-laws have wreaked.

"Brooklyn is obviously aware of the strained relations between his parents and Nelson. He knows they don't like him very much. It all feels like Brooklyn and Nicola are rubbing David and Victoria's faces in all of this," the source said.

But that hasn't kept him from publicly wishing Nelson a happy 83rd birthday in a sweet Instagram post.

He posted a picture of the two of them on Tuesday, with Nicola standing behind Nelson, who was seated and looking at his phone. The caption went, "Happy Birthday Nelson x we love you."

The post was in sharp contrast to Brooklyn's silence on his dad David's 50th birthday earlier this year. He missed several celebrations, however, a family party in Oxfordshire, a fishing expedition in Scotland, and a gathering in France. He also didn't post any message for Victoria's father, Tony Adams, on his birthday, but did mark the anniversary of Nicola's grandmother's passing with a touching tribute.

Brooklyn Beckham has chosen the money over the monarchy of Brand Beckham. Tom Bower says the family is in debt; Victoria’s label only posted its first profit last year. But why toil in couture when you can cruise Nelson Peltz’s $1.4M McLaren and call yourself a “chef”? pic.twitter.com/qWPg9wTYXQ — Samara Gill (@dailysamara1) May 16, 2025

"Brooklyn isn't talking to his parents and instead he is very much making it clear that the Peltzes are his priority," said a source. "He must have known how much this would hurt them."

The Beckhams, who used to be so close to Brooklyn, are being increasingly pushed out as he seems to side more and more with Nicola's clan. "It feels like Brooklyn and Nicola are rubbing David and Victoria's faces in all of this," the source added.