Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a private vow renewal ceremony. This comes amid growing speculation about his strained relationship with the Beckham family.

The 26-year-old and his 30-year-old actress wife reaffirmed their commitment in a small gathering that sources say was very personal and emotional.

"This is a moment to celebrate their love and commitment and to create a meaningful memory together," an insider told the Daily Mail.

Beckham posted a throwback from their 2022 wedding in Palm Beach to mark the milestone in April.

Peltz also shared a tribute of her own, but fans quickly noticed the silence from her husband's side of the family.

Neither David nor Victoria Beckham, nor his brothers Romeo and Cruz, publicly acknowledged the posts, and Beckham is said to have unfollowed both siblings on Instagram in July.

Beckham reportedly unfollowed Romeo and Cruz in July. A source told The Sun that he and Peltz "certainly didn't unfollow them or block them," claiming the couple was "just as confused as everyone else."

Though no party has addressed the situation directly, the tension reportedly stems from friction that began around the couple's original wedding in 2022. The pair married at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in a black-tie ceremony attended by both families. Since then, public appearances and interactions between Beckham and his family have noticeably decreased.

Prioritizing Their Marriage

Despite the speculation, the couple continue to present a united front. The couple has often said they're best friends and prefer to "ignore the noise." In a past interview with Glamour Germany, Beckham said his approach to public pressure is to "keep your head down, work hard, be kind."

Peltz added, "It's not always easy. On TikTok there are always random stories popping up about us. When I see fake news, my instinct is to shut it down. But it's not worth it. I just scroll past and move on."

Earlier this year, Beckham notably skipped his dad's 50th birthday party. And while he has been silent on social media when it comes to his own parents, he was quick to share birthday wishes for his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, calling him "family" and writing, "Happy birthday Nelson x We love you."

As the speculation continues, Beckham and Peltz are choosing to focus on each other. A source told PEOPLE that the vow renewal was about "honoring the love and commitment they've built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever."