Actress Tiffany Haddish became the center of a social media firestorm this week after a Subway worker accused her of being rude and storming out when the sandwich shop did not have pastrami.

The confrontation, captured in a Facebook Reel by a user identifying as Jayye Lovee, shows the "Girls Trip" star, 45, walking away from the Canton restaurant while the worker yells, "Rude! Rude!" Haddish, wearing headphones and accompanied by a handler with an umbrella, can be heard responding, "I didn't hear you."

Lovee alleged in her caption that Haddish and actress Maggie Grace — known for her role in the 2008 film "Taken" — had been "very rude" during the encounter. According to Lovee, the Emmy-winning actress became upset when told the restaurant had not sold pastrami in eight years.

"She got mad and left," Lovee wrote, adding that she and her co-worker had simply tried to greet the actress. The video quickly spread across Instagram and Facebook, prompting a mix of criticism and defense from fans.

Haddish responded in the comment section of the post, taking a jab at the restaurant's appearance. "They look like they could use it with that hole in the ceiling," she wrote.

The debate ignited online, with some accusing Haddish of acting entitled and others suggesting the Subway employee was looking for attention. A few commenters predicted the worker could face disciplinary action for posting the video.

Haddish is currently in Canton filming "The Girl in the River," a crime thriller also starring Devon Sawa, Ralph Macchio, and Grace. The production comes after Haddish's earlier work this year on "The Deputy" in Natchez, Miss.

Local tourism officials welcomed the movie's presence, noting its economic benefits to the community. Haddish, who rose to fame with her breakout role in 2017's "Girls Trip" and won an Emmy in 2018 for hosting "Saturday Night Live," has not issued further comment on the incident.