Tiffany Haddish's runway moment at New York Fashion Week has raised eyebrows among social media users.

On Saturday, Paris Hilton shared a video of Haddish crashing the runway at the Monse Maison fashion show after getting dared to do so by her mom, Kathy Hilton.

"My mom @KathyHilton dared @TiffanyHaddish to hit the @MonseMaison runway [face with hand over mouth emoji," Paris captioned the video. "But like Tiff always says... 'She Ready!'"

In the video, which appeared to have been taken during a lull in the middle of the fashion show, the comedian was seated in the front row next to Paris, Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

"Right now?" Haddish asked Kathy while there were no models on the runway. "Do I do it now?"

Kathy repeatedly encouraged her to strut down the catwalk before the appearance of the next set of models.

The socialite snapped her fingers as she told Haddish, "Right now! Do it and wave."

After Haddish asked one more time if she should do it, Kathy could be heard yelling, "Yes, now! There's nothing going on!"

Haddish, who looked stylish in a green suit and heels, then got up from her seat and proceeded to walk down the runway as the Hiltons and other audience members laughed and cheered.

But while Paris' caption suggested it was simply a funny joke between friends, the stunt did not sit well among some social media users.

Some called the moment "cringe" and alleged that Kathy and her daughters may have tried to embarrass Haddish.

"'Let's make the Black girl do something funny,'" one Instagram user commented, reacting to Kathy's actions.

Another claimed, "Sometimes folks ain't laughing with you because they [are] laughing at you. Know your audience."

"Tiffany and Meek Mills sure know how to make [white] folks publicly humiliate them," another wrote.

A fourth commenter suggested, "Seems kind of mean girl-ish but that's just me."

Another critic wrote, "Very disrespectful and classless. Made her a puppet and she folded. So sad."

"Having her do some s**t they would never do. The town jester," a sixth critic commented.

"That didn't sit well with my soul," another opined.

However, others saw no issue with the video.

"God I love your mom," Kris Jenner wrote in a comment on Paris' post.

Another commented on the backlash, writing: "Is it really that deep?"

"So no one thought it was just an innocent dare between long-time friends huh[?] Straight to race and embarrassment...gotcha," a third Instagram user quipped.

"Y'all making this a race issue? Anyone making this a race issue over a damn dare on a runway is the reason we are going backwards. It was a lighthearted joke for fun and y'all talking about 'if she tell you to jump would you,'" another opined. "That's uncalled for and irrelevant to say."