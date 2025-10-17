Singer Kylee Anderson is staying silent on rumors that she was involved in the end of Benson Boone's relationship with his ex, Maggie Thurmon.

While fans speculate a connection, Anderson refuses to directly address the accusations.

Anderson was approached Wednesday night outside Skybar in LA and asked about the cheating rumors.

She replied, "I can't answer any questions like that." She declined to confirm or deny whether she had anything to do with Boone and Thurmon's breakup, TMZ reported.

The split between Boone and Maggie occurred in September 2025, and fans noted they unfollowed each other on social media.

What caught even more attention: both of them also unfollowed Kylee, prompting speculation she was caught in the middle of their fallout.

When asked if she still speaks with Benson, Anderson stopped short of saying so.

She called him "an amazing, talented artist" and added that much of her music is inspired by him, but offered no clarity on their personal relationship.

One focus of speculation is Anderson's song "Benny," released in August. Many assume it references her longtime friendship with Boone.

She said the song is about being "chosen second" and heartbreak when love isn't returned, though she did not confirm whether it's specifically about Boone.

Before the rumors, Anderson and Boone were childhood friends. This connection, combined with fans' interpretation of social media moves and her song lyrics, has fueled intrigue around whether she had a role in the split.

Maggie Thurmon had sparked the frenzy with a cryptic TikTok video.

According to TSG, she posted a lip-sync moment from "The Office" where Kelly Kapoor asks, "Which time?" when asked about infidelity—apparently referencing cheating rumors.

She later explained she removed the post because she felt "very overwhelmed" and thanked supporters for their love.

Social media users quickly connected the dots, pointing out Boone and Maggie's mutual unfollows and Kylee's tie to the situation.

Some speculated that Boone's alleged unfaithfulness involved his longtime friend. Others cautioned against jumping to conclusions without confirmation.

Despite the chatter, none of the three involved—Anderson, Boone, or Thurmon—has publicly confirmed any claim.

Anderson's refusal to comment only deepens the mystery, keeping fans curious and divided about what really happened behind the scenes.