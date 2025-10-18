Meghan Markle has been privately contacting major fashion houses to request complimentary outfits in exchange for exposure.

According to multiple industry insiders who spoke to Rob Shuter's Substack, several designers say her outreach has raised eyebrows behind the scenes.

"She's been reaching out to every major designer through stylists and PR reps," one well-placed source said. "Chanel, Dior, Valentino — you name it."

Another insider described the approach as "a bad look" for someone seeking to rebuild her royal image.

Markle's recent appearance at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show, widely seen as an invite, was reportedly initiated by her team.

A Paris fashion insider said, "That wasn't an invite — that was a request."

Designers Divided Over Meghan's Approach

Some designers view Markle's efforts as a straightforward publicity exchange. Others see it as a reputational risk.

One source said many brands "don't want to be part of her PR comeback" and have turned down her requests.

Critics have dubbed the controversy her "Duchess of Discounts" moment.

An industry executive told Shuter that "she's turning couture into a coupon," pointing to how her name still commands attention but also polarizes.

Paris Fashion Week Costs Reveal High Stakes

The duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in Balenciaga Show pic.twitter.com/Tr1y5jViCz — Sara Eli (@SaraEli256) October 4, 2025

Markle's surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week also came with a significant price tag, according to celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch, who spoke to NewsNation.

Her Balenciaga appearances, as per the reports, were "gifts," but Bloch calculated that each ensemble was worth around $50,000," he said.

He believes Markle's presence meant that there had to be proper travel plans, security, and opulent lodgings. In order to keep it a secret, the stylist believes she probably flew in a private jet which is roughly put at $200,000 for the return journey.

It is reported that she was at the Hotel Plaza Athénée and her makeup was done by Daniel Martin whose charges start from $2,000.

Bloch added that flowers, gifts, and other extras would also be part of the designer's hosting package.

Balenciaga's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli confirmed to The Cut that Markle personally reached out to attend the show. He said he kept the visit quiet to create "a surprise," describing it as "beautiful."

The appearance may have unsettled some in the royal family. A source told the Daily Beast that if Meghan and Prince Harry plan to spend more time in Europe, "it puts them back in the frame," a shift that few expected.

Royal biographer Tina Brown said in a BBC interview last year that their departure created a "charisma vacancy" in the royal fold.