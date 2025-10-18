Matt LeBlanc, best known for playing Joey Tribbiani on "Friends," enjoyed a relaxed day out with his daughter, Marina LeBlanc, in Camarillo, California.

The 58-year-old actor and his 21-year-old daughter were spotted running errands and attending a meeting together, giving fans a rare look at their close relationship.

According to PageSix, Matt was every bit the laid-back dad, dressed in a red Ducati long-sleeve shirt, light-wash jeans, and a camouflage baseball cap.

Marina kept things simple and stylish in a white spaghetti-strap top and matching pants, holding a drink and her phone as they walked side by side.

This outing marks one of LeBlanc's few public appearances with his daughter, whom he shares with his wife, Melissa McKnight.

The couple welcomed Marina in 2004. Melissa also has two children from a previous relationship.

Despite his fame, Matt has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years, especially on social media, where he has not posted since 2023.

Matt LeBlanc and daughter Marina, 21, have rare family outing in California https://t.co/QeiXAH0zUb pic.twitter.com/GvQWGN57Dh — Page Six (@PageSix) October 17, 2025

Matt LeBlanc Enjoys Concert with Daughter

LeBlanc was last seen publicly in early August when he attended Shakira's "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, People reported.

At the concert, Matt posed for photos with Shakira and Marina, showing he enjoys sharing special moments with his daughter.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Matt once told sources in 2014 that being a dad taught him patience and joy.

"It's really fun making [Marina] breakfast, taking her to and from school and helping her with her homework," he said.

He also reminisced in 2016 about the instant love he felt when Marina was born, saying, "The second I laid eyes on her, I was in love, and I had never felt that way before."

Although Matt has stayed mostly out of the public eye, he keeps close ties with his Friends co-stars.

David Schwimmer shared in a recent interview that he and LeBlanc maintain their friendship through fun messages and memories from the show, even after more than 25 years.