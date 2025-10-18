Keith Urban's history of substance abuse reemerged over the summer following his recent breakup with wife Nicole Kidman. In a shocking new allegation, his former songwriting collaborator claims that the country star allegedly "snorted $320,000 worth of cocaine" during his worst years.

Vernon Rust, who wrote songs with Urban in the 1990s, recalled his days in his latest memoir, "Fake News," in which he describes their days together prior to stardom and success.

"We lived in the studio," Rust says in the book. "We did a lot of coke, and stayed up for days."

RadarOnline reported that Rust claimed Urban's behavior was extreme. "Keith's thing was crack, and lots of it. He was the big rock star, so he always got the first pick of the drugs when they turned up," he said. "He'd go off on benders, and someone would find him in a crack den curled up in the fetal position."

Rust also remembered that Urban, whom he first met in Nashville in 1993, was "freakishly inseparable" from him in their most productive time. "We became friends, then best friends, then we became freakishly inseparable. We spent all our hours together," he explained.

Urban's struggle with addiction came to light years later, following his 2005 marriage to Nicole Kidman. The actress and Oscar winner is said to have staged an intervention, which led Urban to check into rehab. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Urban spoke about the turning point that saved his life.

"I'm just so glad she didn't [walk away]," he said. "She made a decision to turn around and initiate this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'"

He went on to say to Rolling Stone, "I was very, very blessed to have Nic call an intervention on me. I had a tight group of friends around me for the intervention. And off I went."

Urban has attributed Kidman with assisting him in attaining extended periods of sobriety, having once stated, "Meeting Nic and falling in love with Nic and starting a relationship with Nic became – I realize now in hindsight – my sobriety."

After news of their split, the source reported that Kidman reportedly added a "cocaine clause" in their prenuptial contract requiring Urban to remain clean in order to continue being eligible for financial assistance.