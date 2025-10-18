Aaron Phypers, estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, was arrested Friday inside a Los Angeles courtroom on multiple spousal abuse charges.

The arrest came during a hearing related to Richards' ongoing efforts to make a temporary restraining order against Phypers permanent.

Phypers, 53, was taken into custody after the State of California filed a felony complaint a day earlier.

According to court documents, he faces four felony charges — two for alleged physical injury to a partner and two for allegedly trying to stop a witness from speaking out using threats or force.

According to PageSix, witnesses inside the courtroom said Phypers was visibly upset as officers led him out. He reportedly shouted and argued with deputies on an escalator after being handcuffed.

Richards, 54, was granted a temporary restraining order in July, which the judge extended Friday until a new hearing on November 7.

The former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star gave emotional testimony earlier this month, accusing Phypers of physically assaulting her multiple times during their marriage.

"He's almost killed me so many damn times," Richards reportedly told the court. She alleged she suffered at least three concussions and other injuries, including a black eye, in 2022.

Story from Us Weekly

Denise Richards’ ex, Aaron Phypers, has been arrested, Us Weekly can confirm. Richards’ lawyer told Us Weekly that Phypers was charged with “spousal abuse.”



“He’s been arrested outside the court and taken down a nearby escalator. [He] did not come back into… pic.twitter.com/8WTS7SCsGm — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@HousewivesHub) October 18, 2025

Denise Richards Says Aaron Phypers Slammed Her Into a Wall

In one incident, Richards claimed Phypers "slammed [her] up against the concrete wall" at his wellness center, causing her head to hit the wall.

In another, she testified that he struck her on the head while demanding her phone, just days after a medical procedure.

Phypers has denied all the accusations. On the stand, he said, "I never physically harmed Denise Richards... I never threatened to harm her."

He also claimed that Richards bruises easily and often gets hurt accidentally, People reported.

Phypers suggested that witnesses supporting Richards were "made up" or trying to stay close to a celebrity.

His attorney, Michael Finley, defended him, saying, "We expect [the charges] to be proven false and for him to be exonerated."

The legal troubles come as the couple's divorce becomes more combative. Married in 2018, Phypers filed for divorce in July 2025.

He is now asking for half of Richard's OnlyFans income, which he claims is up to $300,000 a month. Phypers argues that since he took many of her photos, he is entitled to part of the earnings.

Phypers also claims he is broke, behind on bills, and facing eviction.

The next court hearing is set for November 7, where the judge will revisit the restraining order and possibly address the newly filed criminal charges.