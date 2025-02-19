Drake Bell is calling out hypocrisy in Hollywood, slamming the industry for continuing to support those who stand by convicted abusers. He specifically took aim at actor Taran Killam in a fiery social media post.

Bell, who courageously came forward about being sexually abused by his former dialogue coach Brian Peck in the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, shared an image of Killam appearing on his television screen.

Accompanying the photo was a pointed caption: "Write a letter defending an abuser and Hollywood will always hire you." He also tagged Killam.

The image showed Killam starring in an episode of ABC's crime series High Potential, which was recently renewed for a second season. Killam, best known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live also made an appearance in the show's 50th-anniversary special on February 16.

As previously reported by Enstarz, Killam was among multiple Hollywood figures who wrote letters in support of Peck during his 2004 sentencing. The actor defended Peck's character and urged the court for leniency despite the serious charges against him.

Killam wrote in his letter how he has "seen the effects this situation has had on Brian, and I know for a fact that he regrets any mistakes made," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Alongside Killam, other prominent names who vouched for Peck included James Marsden, Robin Thicke, and Boy Meets World actors Will Friedle and Rider Strong, per THR. However, after Bell publicly called them out, Friedle and Strong issued apologies, acknowledging their past misjudgments.

Peck was ultimately sentenced to 16 months in prison in 2004 in connection with Bell's case after pleading no contest to a charge of oral copulation with a minor under 16 as well as a charge of performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old, per PEOPLE. He was also mandated to register as a sex offender.

Peck, who was released from prison in 2005, continued to appear on-screen, including 2008's Bedtime Stories, Freaks of Nature (2015) and the 2012 series Anger Management, per his IMDb page. Peck, who now resides in California, according to TMZ, last appeared in Disney+ miniseries Animal Showdown in 2018.