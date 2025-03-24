Drake Bell and Josh Peck have opened up about their relationship and how Bell's past abuse affected it.

On March 24, Bell appeared on Pecks "Good Guys" podcast where the former co-stars reflected on their relationship and how it has changed over the years.

The pair met on the set of 'The Amanda Show' and had a difficult relationship at first before bonding over old-school comedy and sitcoms.

"We didn't get along at first, but I thought you were so cool, and I really wanted you to like me. And then, thankfully, we had this shared love of old-school comedy and sitcoms and great television. And so once you realized that I was kind of funny and I liked people who liked funny, we were suddenly inseparable," Peck recalled.

However, their bond changed when they began filming 'Drake & Josh.' Peck shared that watching 'Quiet on Set' made him aware of all that Bell was going through at the time. In the documentary Bell shared that he had been abused by his former dialogue coach on 'The Amanda Show,' Brian Peck.

Bell acknowledge that the abuse he had suffered at the hands of Brian changed the relationship he had with Peck.

Because Peck had no clue as to what was going on behind-the-scenes he thought Bell's behavior meant that they were no longer friends.

"Until you sort of shared with me what was happening, I was just looking at it through the prism of a 14-year-old's brain going like, 'He doesn't want much to do with me,'" Peck shared.

Peck went on to share that he and Bell began to rebuild their friendship later on while filming their Nickelodeon show around the time Brain was put behind bars.

Brian was arrested and pleaded no contest to oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. He ultimately served 16 months in jail and was released in 2005.

'Drake & Josh' was a huge hit for the network and wan from 2004-2007.

Bell's conversation with Peck comes shortly after he revealed that he is still feeling "pain" from the situation with Brian.