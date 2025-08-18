Bella Thorne surprised fans over the weekend when she proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, despite the pair already being engaged.

The 27-year-old actress shared the intimate moment on Instagram, sparking a wave of mixed reactions from followers.

In the video, Thorne is seen kneeling on one knee in a candlelit setting decorated with flowers and heart-shaped balloons.

Emms, caught off guard, crouched down to meet her at eye level as she presented a ring box.

The couple exchanged a kiss and warm embrace, marking what Thorne described as a milestone in their relationship.

"3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I," she captioned the post, PageSix reported.

While some fans called the gesture sweet and empowering, others were skeptical. One commenter wrote, "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I'm confused."

Another added, "Ok ladies let's not normalize this, okay?" But supporters defended Thorne, praising the move as romantic and a sign of equality in relationships.

"I don't understand why everyone's hating. It's cute," one fan said.

#Espectaculos | 💍❤️ La actriz estadounidense Bella Thorne, le propuso matrimonio a su novio, Mark Emms, después de un año de relación.



La propuesta ocurrió en casa de Bella en California, la víspera del Día de la Madre,fue celebrada con una reunión familiar.



📹: @bellathorne pic.twitter.com/uxbiLaJzxZ — Notitarde (@webnotitarde) August 16, 2025

Bella Thorne Laughs Off Backlash Over Proposal to Mark Emms

Thorne eventually responded to the discussion through a post on her Instagram Story.

"The comments on my post are hilarious!! Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f*** yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!" she wrote.

The couple first met at Cara Delevingne's birthday celebration in Ibiza in 2022, where Bella Thorne shared that she instantly felt a deep connection, describing it as love at first sight.

According to TheNews, Emms proposed a year later in California with a 10-carat diamond ring, a moment Thorne described as deeply personal and family-centered.

Despite the online chatter, Thorne has been clear about her vision for their future wedding.

She previously revealed plans for an English countryside ceremony with multiple gowns, joking that one dress would never be enough.

Prior to her relationship with Emms, Bella Thorne ended her 2022 engagement to Benjamin Mascolo and had earlier been romantically connected to Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau.