Bella Thorne's Snapchat hacker has been arrested in Spain after being given a warrant from the U.S. federal court.

According to Daily Mail UK, the hacker named Joseph O'Connor, a 22-year-old British citizen was arrested on Wednesday in Spain.

The New York Times noted that Thorne is not the only victim of the said hacking incident; O'Connor is also involved with a hacking scandal that happened in July 2020, where over 130 accounts of celebrities and politicians were compromised. (as stated by the outlet mentioned above.)

In 2019, when Thorne's account was hacked, O'Connor threatened her that he would be releasing his explicit photos to the public if she did not thank him for returning her account.

Thorne did not raise her white flag as she made a significant move that shocked the public; the actress shared her nude pictures on Twitter, she described the situation as "taking her power back."

Bella Thorne Thanks The FBI

Following O'Connor's arrest, the "Shake It Up" star took to her Instagram to express her gratefulness to authorities who worked tirelessly on the case.

"I want to thank the FBI for searching tirelessly for the person who made my life and others a living hell. I have felt violated many times in my life, but I thought I didn't have a way out so I made a choice." Thorne wrote about her explosive Twitter decision.

The former Disney star also stated a powerful message to people who were victim-blaming women for the situation like what she experienced first-hand.

"for the people that think because she took the photo, she deserves to be humiliated with, and she deserves for everyone to look at it and inscribe every piece and bit of her in their mind... I hope you feel disgusting. Sincerely, f*** you." she added.

Bella Thorne, Not The Only Victim

Per the outlet, the Spanish National Police obtained a warrant issued by U.S. federal court. O'Connor is now facing charges after he had unauthorized computer access, extorted people, and cyberstalked celebrities.

O'Connor is also one of the people responsible for a hacking incident involving Addison Rae's TikTok account.

He is also connected to a massive hacking scandal in July last year wherein Apple, Uber, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk were a few of his victims.

