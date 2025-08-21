Julia Fox is opening up about the choices she made in her younger years — and how some of them were made for the wrong reasons.

In a candid interview published by Allure on Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress and model admitted she regrets getting plastic surgery to appear more attractive to men.

"I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive," Fox shared. "Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything ... I wish I could go back and be that person."

Fox, known for her bold fashion and openness about personal topics, said her journey with cosmetic procedures began around age 21.

Over the years, she's had Botox, fillers, liposuction, a rhinoplasty, and a smile makeover with veneers, US Magazine said.

At the time, she believed these changes would help her fit into beauty standards shaped by male attention.

Though she has taken a break from cosmetic enhancements, Fox didn't completely rule out doing more in the future.

"I probably will [get more work done one day], but I'm just not as concerned with it right now," she said.

Beyond her regrets, Fox also spoke about how hard it is to face aging in a world that celebrates youth and perfection.

Julia Fox wishes she could undo surgery done to appeal to men. More info: https://t.co/u8WbVrD8KW pic.twitter.com/nsMYfpZINi — Complex (@Complex) August 20, 2025

Julia Fox Opens Up About Her Fear of Aging and Identity

Julia Fox admitted that her biggest fear is the idea of aging. She explained that when someone is seen as young and attractive, it can become tied to their identity.

This often leads to pressure to keep looking that way, even as time passes.

According to People, but instead of chasing the past, Fox says she's trying to accept change. "Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what's on the other side? ... I'm choosing to go that way."

Fox, who recently appeared at the 2025 Tribeca Festival, has also been vocal about encouraging other women — especially public figures — to be honest about the work they've had done.

Julia Fox stressed the importance of being truthful, pointing out that hiding cosmetic work only sets unrealistic standards.

She noted that most people rely on enhancements such as surgery, fillers, makeup, or wigs to achieve the looks often seen in public.

Despite the pressure to look a certain way, Fox is choosing a new path — one that values self-expression over perfection.

"I just want to see who's waiting for me on the other side," she said.