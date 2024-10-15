It seems hooking up with one of the most famous entertainers, Kanye West, became one of the biggest regrets for actress and model Julia Fox.

During an interview with 'The Times,' the 34-year-old revealed that although their brief relationship was short lived, the repercussions of the interaction was enough to leave a lasting negative impact.

Fox revealed that she had to "relive" her past in order to write her book, 'Down The Drain,' a critically acclaimed 'New York Times' bestselling memoir, where she referred to West as "the artist."

"I regret that relationship so much. I hate it!" Fox told the media outlet. "It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that's saying a lot. I don't want to be known for being anyone's girlfriend."

Fox and West's relationship began back in early 2022, right as his reputation became damaged following his antisemitic remarks. His comments would later leave him out of endorsement deals and his ultimate fall from billionaire status.

Although kindling a fire with the Yeezy boss was a "glorious revenge" tactic in the face of her ex-husband, Russian pilot Peter Artemiev, 44 — whom she boldly declared was a "deadbeat dad" — it would come with a price.

"It wasn't my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back," Fox said of their relationship, which she began to speculate was simply an effort for West to get back at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. "I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn," Fox revealed.

The 'Uncut Gems' star claimed that before their meetings, the 'Vultures' rapper would send a stylist to put her into a Kanye-approved ensemble. Per the model, one of their early dates came equipped with a photographer.

West also allegedly sent photos of them kissing to the editor of 'Interview Magazine' and asked Fox to write a text about how they met. According to her, he didn't like her excerpt, and replaced her words with a completely fabricated story which she claims sounded "dumb."

If that was enough, Fox claims they were never intimate. She alleged that during one of their private meetings, they played Uno, and he told her "I'll get you a boob job" — which she refused. Fox allegedly dumped West after he "nagged" her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

"I can't be friends with you if you don't sign it," he texted. "I'll live," she replied, per the news outlet. Fox may be annoyed that she allowed herself to be enamored by West, but admits she has accepted her past and is able to let it go.

"I'm not about to hold a grudge and make my life miserable because I'm still angry about something," she stated. "At some point you have to forgive and move on, because you think you're hurting the other person but you're really just hurting yourself."