Tyler Perry might be a billionaire, but he's reminding everyone that success doesn't mean handing out money — even to family.

In a revealing chat on the YouTube series "Den of Kings," the filmmaker spoke with host Kirk Franklin and guests Derrick Hayes and Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins about his firm views on family and finances.

Perry shared how he once had to let go of his own aunt from a job he gave her — because she didn't take it seriously.

"She said she wanted a job. She would always call asking for money, and I would send it," Perry said. "So I told her, 'Let me help you build something. I don't want to just hand out money like welfare.'"

But Perry said his aunt kept skipping work or calling out. That's when he decided enough was enough.

"'Well, you gotta go,'" he recalled telling her. "You want the money, but not the work. That doesn't work for me."

According to PageSix, Perry's message was simple: if you want something, you need to earn it. This belief isn't just for grown-ups in his life. Perry is instilling the same mindset in his 10-year-old son, Aman.

Tyler Perry says he fired his aunt after giving her a job because she kept calling in and not showing up—and reveals one family member got mad when he refused to give him a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/Qg8KV9oVzg — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 21, 2025

Perry Gave Relatives 60 Days to Find Jobs After Mom's Death

Perry believes in teaching responsibility early. He shared that his son Aman has to earn what he wants by doing chores around the house.

For Perry, simply handing things over — especially without effort — can do more harm than good.

The movie and TV mogul also talked about what happened after his mother passed away in 2009, TheNews said.

She had asked him to financially help certain relatives, and Perry kept that promise — until she was gone. He then sent those family members a letter.

"I told them they had 60 days to find a job," Perry said. "I wasn't going to keep supporting them."

He added that they all found jobs, even if they weren't high-paying. "It was something for them to do. It gave them pride. That's what I would want if the roles were reversed."

Even with a net worth of $1.4 billion, Tyler Perry keeps his feet on the ground. Perry takes pride in owning everything he's created, especially the fan-favorite Madea franchise, which has earned over $660 million and continues to be a major part of his success.

Still, Perry believes that hard work is worth more than any check he could write.

"I'm not trying to spoil anyone," he said. "Even my son knows — I worked for what I have. He has to do the same."