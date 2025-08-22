Former "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell is officially single after a Florida judge granted a request to legally end his marriage to Janet Von Schmeling.

Court documents filed Tuesday confirm that both Bell and Von Schmeling are now legally single, though their divorce proceedings are not yet fully finalized.

The pair, who married in 2018 after five years of dating, still have to sort through important matters like property division, child support, and spousal support. They share one child, a 4-year-old son named Wyatt, TMZ said.

Von Schmeling first filed for divorce in Los Angeles County in 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences." Bell filed his own paperwork in Seminole County, Florida, earlier this month, stating the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

His filing included a request for the court to approve a parenting plan and a time-sharing schedule for their son.

Drake Bell files for divorce from wife Janet Von Schmeling 3 years after split https://t.co/ADprxiZ28c pic.twitter.com/kj076bgurw — New York Post (@nypost) August 16, 2025

Bell Prioritizes Son's Well-Being Amid Divorce Finalization

Bell's manager, Juan José Rovirosa, told People in an email statement that the actor's recent court filing was just part of "concluding the legal process" that began last year.

"Their priority remains the safety and well-being of their son, and they are doing so from a place of love and respect," he added.

In a recent appearance on "The Unplanned Podcast," Bell opened up about co-parenting with his ex. He said that even during tough moments, he and Janet make sure their son hears only positive words from both parents.

"All my son knows is that me and his mom love each other," Bell said. "We're not together, but we respect each other and love him unconditionally."

He continued, "Whenever he's with me and says he misses his mom, I tell him, 'I love mama too. Mama's amazing.' That's what he hears from me, always."

Despite the separation, Bell emphasized that he and Von Schmeling remain committed to raising their child in a loving and supportive environment. According to Bell, keeping any disagreements away from their son is a shared goal.

As for what's next, Bell's manager noted the 39-year-old actor is "fully focused on his music and ongoing projects."