Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in "Harry Potter," has been acting for decades — but even now, the Emmy-nominated star admits he still feels like he doesn't belong.

Speaking at the first-ever Televerse Festival in Los Angeles, Isaacs, 62, opened up about his feelings after receiving his very first Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Supporting Actor' in a Drama Series.

Jason Isaacs just scored an Emmy nod for his performance as Timothy Ratliff in "The White Lotus" Season 3.

"I always feel like an imposter," Isaacs said. "There's a lot of extraordinary talent around. I get completely starstruck by everyone — not just in my category — in every category."

Despite his long list of credits and awards, including wins from the Satellite Awards and Independent Spirit Awards, Isaacs confessed that big recognition like this still catches him off guard, People said.

"I will feel like an imposter on Emmy night too," he added. "I kind of look forward to it and I'm kind of scared of it."

In "The White Lotus," Isaacs plays a rich businessman vacationing in Thailand with his family, portrayed by actors including Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

The season follows the family through deep personal challenges, ending in a dramatic finale that had fans talking.

Jason Isaacs reveals he was shopping for refrigerator parts when he noticed he was nominated for an Emmy. pic.twitter.com/LGrhah0xZt — E! News (@enews) August 19, 2025

Jason Isaacs Says Role Felt Like a Win Before Emmy Nod

Isaacs praised show creator Mike White for writing "three-dimensional, surprising human beings" and giving actors the chance to explore deeper emotions. "It's such a privilege," he said.

He shared that simply being cast in the role already felt like a victory in itself.

While fans and critics are thrilled by Isaacs' performance, his own daughters are less moved. According to TheNews, the actor, who has two daughters — Lily, 23, and Ruby, 20 — shared a funny moment from their recent time together.

"I went to Montreal to help my daughter move in — shelves, blinds, shopping," he said with a smile. "That's all she cares about. They're not remotely impressed by what I do."

He added, "It's lovely and flattering, but it's not what I do it for. I try not to think about the prizes. I've been doing this a long time. Very rarely do you get this kind of attention."

The 77th Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 and air live on CBS. Isaacs will be up against actors including Sam Rockwell, Walton Goggins, and John Turturro.

"I just had a fantastic part," Isaacs said. "That's the real prize."