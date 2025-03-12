Jason Isaacs has made headlines with his full-frontal nude scene in the third season of HBO's hit series "The White Lotus."

The shocking scene occurred in episode four, "Hide or Seek," when Isaac's character, Timothy Ratliff, accidentally exposes himself to his family while under the influence of drugs. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Isaac described the scene as a "go big or go home" moment and quipped that full-frontal scenes would now become part of every contract he signs.

"I don't know how I pulled it off. Just remember thinking, 'I've got to go big — go big or go home,'" he said. "It is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see."

The nude scene also sparked humor among the cast, with Patrick Schwarzenegger (who plays Ratliff's son Saxon) joking: "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it."

That said, Sam Nivola (who plays Ratliff's other son, Lochlan) and Sarah Catherine Hook (who plays Ratliff's daughter, Piper) revealed that Isaacs did not flash his privates during the filming and instead opted to use prosthetics.

"That wasn't his real penis," Nivola said.

Isaacs' character, Ratliff, is a wealthy businessman who suddenly finds himself embroiled in a legal scandal involving money laundering and a bribery scheme tied to his former business associate, Kenny Nguyen (played by Ke Huy Quan). The FBI's investigation into their company forces Ratliff to confront the possibility of losing the empire he's built, leading him to become erratic and self-medicate.

This isn't the first time The White Lotus has featured male nudity. Previous seasons included scenes with Steve Zahn, who played Mark Mossbacher—a stressed father with swollen testicles; and Theo James, who played Cameron Babcock—a businessman who exposed himself to his friend's wife while changing into a swimsuit.