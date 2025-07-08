Jason Isaacs, best known for playing Lucius Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies, is standing up for the cast of the upcoming HBO reboot—especially the actor stepping into the role of Severus Snape.

According to JustJared, at a fan panel during FanExpo Denver on July 5, Isaacs called out hateful comments aimed at British actor Paapa Essiedu, who will portray Snape in the upcoming series.

Some online users have criticized Essiedu's casting, prompting Isaacs to speak up.

"Paapa Essiedu is one of the best actors I've ever seen in my life," Isaacs said. "I've seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they're being is racist."

The 62-year-old actor said he's excited about the entire new cast and believes fans will be impressed once they see the show.

"All the cast of the new Harry Potter TV series are amazing," he added. "They will be swallowing their tongues—hopefully their digital tongues—when they see what Paapa does on screen."

Essiedu, an Emmy nominee for "I May Destroy You," was recently at the center of speculation regarding his beliefs, as he signed a letter supporting transgender rights.

Jason Isaacs reacts to the controversy surrounding the casting of the HARRY POTTER TV series:



“Paapa Essiedu is one of the best actors I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve seen some people online who are being rude about him. What they’re being is racist.” pic.twitter.com/C1Q2xgl5p7 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) July 7, 2025

Isaacs Slams Racist Backlash Against New Snape Actor

Some fans worried this would put him at odds with J.K. Rowling, the "Harry Potter" author, who is involved in the show's production and has made headlines for her controversial statements on gender identity.

In a post on X, Rowling responded to the situation, writing, "I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn't exercise it if I did. I don't believe in taking away people's jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine."

Isaacs has continued to support the reboot. When actor Johnny Flynn was announced as the new Lucius Malfoy, Isaacs praised the casting.

Jason Isaacs shared a heartfelt message remembering his late friend, describing him as not only a talented actor but also a kind person and gifted musician.

The two previously worked together on "Operation Mincemeat," a war drama film from 2021, Variety said.

In a follow-up video, Isaacs added with a smile, "Enjoy yourself, Johnny. And a tip—watch out for those elves!"

HBO has plans to bring the "Harry Potter" universe back to life with a new TV series. The reimagined show is currently in development and is set to premiere in 2026.