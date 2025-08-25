Actress and activist Jameela Jamil is taking aim at tennis legend Serena Williams after the athlete publicly endorsed the use of GLP-1 weight loss medications.

The "Good Place" star voiced strong concerns about celebrities pushing what she called "miracle drugs" without being upfront about the potential dangers.

Jamil, 39, posted a lengthy message on Instagram warning fans about the possible risks of GLP-1 medications, which include popular brands like Ozempic.

"Serena Williams is selling GLP-1s," she wrote, adding that the biggest issue is that stars like Williams have access to top doctors that most people cannot reach.

According to Jamil, the drugs come with a long list of serious side effects.

She pointed out a wide range of possible health risks, from digestive and thyroid issues to bone loss, malnutrition, and even serious conditions like cancer, depression, and vision problems, TMZ reported.

She stressed that her warnings came directly from pharmaceutical websites that list these complications.

Jamil also cautioned that stopping the medication suddenly can lead to rapid weight regain, often worse than before. "It's much harder to then lose," she said, pointing out that proper medical monitoring is necessary to prevent further health issues.

She argued that everyday people do not have the same resources as celebrities if things go wrong.

Jameela Jamil criticizes Serena Williams for promoting and being the face of GLP-1 weight loss drug.



The actress warns of serious health risks and points to Williams’ husband’s ties as an investor in the company. pic.twitter.com/d45wG36xFF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 24, 2025

Jameela Jamil Calls for Transparency in Serena Williams' GLP-1 Promotion

The actress further noted Williams' personal connection to the company behind the drugs.

Williams has partnered with Ro, a telehealth company that prescribes GLP-1 medications, where her husband Alexis Ohanian sits on the board as a major investor.

Jamil encouraged followers to consider those ties before trusting celebrity endorsements.

According to DailyMail, she clarified that her criticism was not about Williams' body. "This post is about transparency, not judging Serena's body. Nor is it judging you or your decision to take a GLP-1," Jamil wrote.

She noted that the drug may bring significant benefits to certain patients but could also lead to harmful effects in others.

Williams, 43, revealed on the "Today" show that she lost 31 pounds with the help of the drug.

She explained that a family history of diabetes motivated her to take action, as well as her struggle with knee pain after the birth of her daughter Olympia in 2017.

"I just couldn't get my weight to where I needed to be at a healthy place," she said, adding that she had tried every option before.

Williams also insisted her goal is to show that using the medication is not simply an "easy way out."