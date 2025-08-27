Meghan Markle is sharing her thoughts on a royal tradition she never fully embraced while she was the Duchess of Sussex.

In a recent interview on The Circuit with Bloomberg journalist Emily Chang, Markle revealed that wearing nude pantyhose was among the expectations she found unnecessary while living in the United Kingdom as a member of the royal family.

"I had to wear nude pantyhose all the time," Markle said with a laugh. "Let's be honest, that was not very myself. I hadn't seen pantyhose since the '80s, when they came in the little egg. That felt a little bit inauthentic, but that's a silly example."

The former actress, who married Prince Harry in 2018, described the adjustment to the formality of royal traditions as a challenge, especially when it came to balancing authenticity with public duty.

"But it is an example of when you're able to dress the way you wanna dress and you're able to say the things that are true," she said. "That's being comfortable in your own skin."

Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their senior royal roles in 2020, relocating to Santa Barbara, California, with their children. Since then, the couple has pursued media projects, including a Netflix deal that produced their docuseries and Markle's cooking show.

Although Markle presented the pantyhose rule as a funny example, her remark highlighted the larger issues she encountered with the strictness of royal life. Reports of ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family persist. Efforts for reconciliation are reportedly stalled.

For Markle, however, life away from royal rules seems to have brought more freedom. "Right now, I don't feel that I need to prove anything," she said.

Meghan Markle on Being Away From Her Children

Meanwhile, in separate news, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said being separated from her two children for nearly three weeks left her "not well," during a conversation that aired Tuesday in the third episode of the second season of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In a discussion about parenthood with Queer Eye star Tan France, Markle, 43, spoke about how deeply she misses her son, Archie, 6, and daughter, Lilibet, 4, whom she shares with Prince Harry. The episode premiered Aug. 26.

"I'll miss them so much," Markle said on the program. "You want to be the parent who's like yes, go do it. Go do your thing. Go live that life. But I'm going to miss you so much."

When France described feeling that he "might die" without his own children, Markle replied that the longest stretch she had been apart from her children was "almost three weeks," and that she was "not well."

The timing of the absence was not specified on the show. Media reports and the couple's public accounts have linked extended travel in September 2022 — when Markle and Prince Harry were in Europe for philanthropic engagements and stayed longer than planned following the death of Queen Elizabeth II — as a period when the couple were separated from their children for an unanticipated span of time.