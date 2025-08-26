Prince Harry has made it clear he wants to mend ties with King Charles, but Meghan Markle's role in any talks is becoming a sticking point.

According to palace sources, discussions have included the idea of a written agreement setting out when the Sussexes could appear at royal events, what details they could share publicly, and what must remain private.

One insider told Closer U.K., via Radar Online, "The Palace is pushing for a formal contract" to prevent future disputes and protect the monarchy first.

Sticking Points Over a Deal

Harry, now 40, has shown some openness, insiders claim. He suggested providing advance notice of his engagements to avoid scheduling clashes and asked for security arrangements during visits to the U.K. He also raised the possibility of regular communication to help repair relations.

The proposals have faced resistance inside the palace. Staff view them as extra work for the institution. The source explained, "Harry might be willing to bend, Meghan less so." Markle is said to be "adamant that she won't agree to royal peace talks if their needs aren't met," leaving Harry caught between both sides.

History of Distrust

The family's break began in 2020 when Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties and settled in California. Tensions only deepened after their Oprah Winfrey interview, their Netflix series, and Harry's memoir "Spare."

During the Oprah broadcast, Meghan recalled "concerns and conversations" about her son Archie's skin color before he was born. She refused to identify who raised the issue, adding, "I think that would be very damaging to them."

Harry's memoir also described a physical confrontation with Prince William over Meghan and accused Queen Camilla of having "sacrificed me on her personal PR altar." He labeled her "dangerous."

A palace insider told Closer U.K. that for some members of the royal family, "Meghan is the red line." The concern, the source added, is that "private words don't stay private for long."

Harry's Plea to Reconcile

Despite the mistrust, Harry has said publicly he wants to repair family ties. Speaking to the BBC earlier this year, he admitted, "I would like to get my father and brother back." Reflecting on King Charles' cancer diagnosis, he added, "I don't know how much longer my father has, and I don't want to keep fighting."