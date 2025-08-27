President Donald Trump's latest health flap has taken on a new twist, with viral photos of his hands drawing comparisons to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Close-up shots of Trump's right hand, covered with makeup but showing a dark bruise, began circulating online last week.

Observers pointed out similarities to Queen Elizabeth II's discolored hands, which were photographed two days before her death in 2022.

The new wave of alarm started on Aug. 22, when photographs emerged of Trump's hand "smeared with heavy makeup several shades lighter than his complexion" while visiting the People's Museum at the Kennedy Center.

By nightfall, he seemed to conceal the hand in making his return to the Oval Office.

Within a day, images revealing bruising on Trump's both hands appeared and circulated extensively on social media.

It’s very conspicuous rewatching this that Trump is desperately trying to hide the back of his right hand from the camera https://t.co/gDXwiIalfh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 23, 2025

When he was talking on Aug. 25 regarding "the dirty condition" of President Biden's Oval Office, Trump was caught "cupping his left hand over his right," opening it momentarily only.

a better look at the bruising on Trump's right hand today, via Getty pic.twitter.com/rUwbWO5a3D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 25, 2025

Speculation grew after a grainy video screenshot, subsequently removed and replaced with better photos, revealed what some believed to be an infected or bruised IV port. One commenter posted: "That looks really bad. Looks like an infected IV port."

Others shrugged off the worries. "It's an old man bruise – my 84-year-old father has them all over his arms," said one user.

Another quipped, "Someone forgot to call in his hand make-up artist today."

Left: Queen Elizabeth two days before she died



Right: Donald Trump today pic.twitter.com/83kZvg7TGJ — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) August 26, 2025

Similarities to the late monarch soon followed. One viral tweet stated, "Notice anything familiar? That's Trump's hand on the left in a recent photo and Queen Elizabeth's hand on the right in the last photograph before she died."

The White House, though, discredited the rumors. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated Friday, "President Trump is a man of the people, and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day."

The medical gossip follows after Trump was caught on camera on Aug. 23 on his Virginia golf club appearing to drag his right leg when he walked with former baseball pitcher Roger Clemens and his son.

Some on the internet speculated that it might be a brace or residual effects of a stroke, while others called it a "lumbering, unbalanced gait."

As one of the commenters distilled the attitude: "If this were Biden, FOX would be screeching about this 24/7."