First Lady Melania Trump has threatened to sue Hunter Biden for $1 billion, accusing him of spreading "false, defamatory, and inflammatory" claims linking her to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Melania's attorney, Alejandro Brito, sent the demand to Biden and his lawyer, Abbe Lowell, on August 6.

The letter insists Biden retract his statements, issue a public apology, and preserve all records related to the claim.

The dispute stems from an interview Biden gave to "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan," posted to YouTube earlier this month. In the video, Biden claimed, "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump. The connections are, like, so wide and deep."

He repeated that Epstein was how "the First Lady and the President met."

Brito wrote that the statements are "extremely salacious" and have been widely shared online, causing "overwhelming financial and reputational harm" to Melania.

He warned that if Biden did not comply by August 7 at 5 pm EST, legal action for damages exceeding $1 billion would follow.

The attorney also pointed out that Biden's source appeared to be author Michael Wolff, whose claims were previously challenged by Melania's legal team, AP News said.

The Daily Beast, which published Wolff's allegations, retracted the story and issued an apology after receiving a cease-and-desist letter.

JUST IN: First Lady Melania Trump demands Hunter Biden retract "false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements" about her, threatening a $1 billion lawsuit unless he removes the content and apologizes. pic.twitter.com/QdUzNErwIR — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 13, 2025

Melania Trump Secures Multiple Retractions Over Epstein Claims

Despite that retraction, Brito said Biden "maliciously elected to republish" the same statements. He accused Biden of using the false claims to draw attention to himself, citing "actual malice" and a history of leveraging famous names for personal gain.

The Trumps have consistently said they met in 1998 through Paolo Zampolli, a modeling agent, during New York Fashion Week—not through Epstein.

This is not the first retraction Melania's team has secured in recent months. Political strategist James Carville recently apologized to her after repeating a similar Epstein-related claim during his "Politics War Room" podcast. Carville edited out the remarks and removed a related YouTube video.

An aide to the First Lady, Nick Clemens, told Fox News Digital, "First Lady Melania Trump's attorneys are actively ensuring immediate retractions and apologies by those who spread malicious, defamatory falsehoods. The true account of how the First Lady met President Trump is in her best-selling book, Melania."

Biden and Lowell have not publicly responded. A source told Fox News Digital that instead of complying, Biden's team "leaked the letter" to a reporter, showing their concern over his potential legal liability.