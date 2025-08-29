Josh Hall is officially divorced from HGTV star Christina Haack, and he isn't holding back about what he learned from their short marriage.

The former couple's split was finalized earlier this year, and Hall marked the moment with a pointed Instagram post on Thursday, August 28.

According to People, sharing a photo of himself outdoors with a saddled horse, the real estate entrepreneur wrote, "Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality. Finally, legally divorced and a free man."

Hall then reflected on how he intends to move forward, saying he has always worked hard, kept what was his, and declined handouts.

His sharpest comment came when he revealed the lesson he claims the relationship taught him: "Don't marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention."

Christina Haack, 42, has not responded publicly to the post, though their divorce proceedings had already drawn headlines for months.

Hall, 44, filed for divorce in July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

The two secretly married in 2021, and during their time together, he appeared on her spinoff Christina in the Country and the HGTV competition series The Flip Off.

Christina Haack Keeps O.C. Mansion, Won't Pay Spousal Support to Ex Josh Hall Despite Not Having Prenup https://t.co/GKsmBMSsNq — People (@people) August 29, 2025

Christina Haack, Josh Hall Finalize Divorce With No Spousal Support

According to court documents, neither Haack nor Hall will pay spousal support. Hall will retain several properties, including a Tennessee home, a California property, and a condo, along with multiple vehicles such as a Bentley, DeLorean, Chevelle, and Honda motorcycle.

He also maintains the rights to his business interests and his bank accounts, while receiving a one-time payment of $300,000 from Haack, PageSix said.

Haack, meanwhile, will keep her Newport Beach mansion—where she lives with her three children—as well as her Tennessee farmhouse.

She also retains her businesses, bank accounts, and several cars, though she had to part with a 2022 Bentley.

The HGTV star has previously spoken about regrets over the marriage. On her show earlier this year, she admitted, "I would've never married Josh if I hadn't rushed in without a prenup." She also claimed Hall once asked her for $3.5 million, which he denied.

Since the split, both have moved on. Haack is dating businessman Christopher Larocca, while Hall is in a relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys.