Josh Hall appears disgruntled with Christina Haack as he exploded on her during a recent clip of their joint HGTV series, The Flip Off.

The premiere clip starts with Hall and Haack driving down the highway while having a heated discussion, where Hall boldly demands that she remembers her last name and what that means.

The clip appears to add some insight into what could be a point of contention in their relationship, as the two parted ways last summer.

"This is a competition. We gotta pull out all stops. Whatever it takes to win, I'll do it. Halls rule!" Hall, 44, begins. "You're supposed to say it with me, or repeat it, or something that shows that you're with me."

"Remember, you're a Hall now," the real estate boss darted to Haack. "Don't get confused in this competition about what your last name is," he added. "You're rude."

Haack responded with a simple, "I don't over talk," prompting Hall to shoot back once again. ""Yeah, the s**t you say and I'm just like, 'I wish you'd shut up already.' " he said. "My wife's pissing me off already."

Haack was speechless, simply responding with a sigh. "Are we there yet?" she asked, seemingly exhausted.

In the past, Haack expressed that Hall had some concern regarding her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — who now takes the role as his Flip Off opponent — telling Entertainment Tonight back in November that Hall had "jealousy" towards Moussa.

"[Josh] doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, and some could call it 'flirty,' " she said of his "insecure" behavior. "For me, it's like a sibling type of thing."

The now-separated duo finalized their divorce in July citing "irreconcilable differences." The two also engaged in a public fiery feud regarding spousal support and alimony back in October.

Josh Hall, 44, and Christina Haack, 41, married back in 2021 before throwing a romantic tropical ceremony in Hawaii in September 2022.

The Flip Off is set to kick off January 29, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, debuting with a two-hour episode.