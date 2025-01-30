Christina Haack has revealed that her emotional conversation with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on "The Flip Off's" premiere episode was real and unplanned.

While producers had asked her to inform Tarek about her split from third husband Josh Hall, the heartfelt exchange that followed was actually spontaneous.

Haack explains she was in a particularly vulnerable state when Tarek arrived at her Newport Beach home, having dealt with the aftermath of Hall's divorce filing for about two weeks.

The emotional weight of their shared history, dating back to their 2016 split, surfaced unexpectedly during their interaction.

The formerly married couple, who met in 2005 when Tarek was 24 and Christina was 22, built their house-flipping business together and co-starred on HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' from 2013 to 2022. Their marriage ended in 2016 following a concerning incident involving Tarek and a gun.

During the premiere episode, both opened up about their past, with Christina expressing how deeply their split affected her, particularly regarding her role as a mother.

"I know we're in a good place now," Christina told Tarek in the episode. "But yeah, we went through a lot of stuff. I don't think anyone understands just how much stuff we went through. We met when we were so young."

"When our stuff imploded, I felt like not only did I lose... we were best friends, but also I felt like I lost like, I need to be a full-time mom," she added. "And that really, really, really hurt me a lot and really affected me."

The pair share two children: Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9. Christina also has a 5-year-old son, Hudson, with second husband Ant Anstead, while Tarek has a two-year-old son, Tristan, with current wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

The conversation culminated in mutual apologies and forgiveness, with Tarek acknowledging his role in their past issues and Christina expressing remorse for her part.

Christina describes the exchange as "healing for both of us" and believes it provided closure not only for them but also for viewers who have followed their journey since their mid-twenties.