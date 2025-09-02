Meghan Markle is giving fans a special look into her life as a mom and show host, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on the set of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan."

On Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, posted a collection of personal photos on Instagram from filming Season 2 of her lifestyle and cooking series.

In the images, Archie and Lilibet join their mom on set for some light-hearted moments.

In one touching photo, the siblings, whose faces were not shown for privacy, can be seen watching Meghan film a scene through a monitor while wearing headphones.

According to PageSix, another shot captures little Lilibet playing peek-a-boo with a crew member, while Archie handles a clapperboard, showing his curiosity behind the scenes.

"Filming season two of 'With Love, Meghan' was more fun than you can imagine," Meghan wrote in the caption.

The post also featured a cute moment of Lilibet sitting on a director's chair and a snapshot of a chalkboard that read, "A high tide raises all boats."

Meghan Markle Drops Her Personal Playlist From Netflix Show Set

Meghan shared a snapshot that highlighted her wedding ring from Prince Harry, along with a photo alongside Chef José Andrés, who appeared as a guest on the show.

Meghan explained that having music playing on set helped maintain a positive and lively atmosphere during filming.

She added a list of 19 of her favorite songs, including classics like "Into the Mystic" by Van Morrison and "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)" by James Taylor.

"Between set-ups I would play a song from my phone," she shared. "Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy!"

Season 2 of "With Love, Meghan" premiered on August 26 and has received mixed reviews. Still, Meghan stands by her work.

In her interview on "The Circuit with Emily Chang," she noted that understanding the audience and their preferences has been key to the show's strong reception.

During one episode, Meghan opened up emotionally about the challenges of being away from Archie and Lilibet. "I'll miss them so much," she told guest Tan France, US Magazine reported.

"You want to be that parent who says, 'Go live your life.' But it's still hard."

She recalled being away from her children for nearly three weeks during a trip to the UK in 2022, saying, "I was... not well."