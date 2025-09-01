Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series "With Love, Meghan" returned for its second season this week. The new episodes featured celebrity guests, kitchen sessions, and home projects.

Harry and the couple's children, Archie and Lilibet, did not appear in the new season. Viewers pointed out the difference from the first season, where Harry made a short appearance during a family brunch in the finale.

His absence this time drew questions, but royal expert Jennie Bond said the decision was intentional.

"I think Meghan is very wise to keep the focus on her. This is her baby, her project, and I think Harry has deliberately kept out of the way so that the spotlight shines on his wife," Bond told The Mirror.

Meghan Keeps the Focus on Her Brand

Bond explained that Meghan spoke about Harry and her children at points in the series, but the show's premise is different.

"She talks about him from time to time in the new series and also mentions her children," she said. "But this is a lifestyle show about cooking and crafting and chatting with her guests. It's not about being married to a prince. It's about being an influencer and selling her products. And it seems to be doing the job rather well."

Critics were less positive.

The Telegraphgave the show two stars, describing it as "marginally less mad but more needy" than the first season. The review also called Meghan a "Montecito Marie Antoinette" and said the series was "boring and at times, pretty insufferable." They also highlighted Harry's absence, saying it felt "increasingly weird" for a program centered on the couple's California home life.

The Guardian also awarded two stars, calling the series a "gormless lifestyle filler." The review criticized the structure as "so painfully contrived that it's genuinely fascinating," while questioning Meghan's style choices on set.

Royal Reconciliation

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has told friends he wants to repair his relationship with Prince William before the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. According to Radar Online, he has stressed that "unity is the only tribute their mother would have wanted."

Insiders said Harry has been pushing his brother to put past tensions aside and join him at memorial events in the coming years, including those planned for 2027.

For Harry, the anniversary has become a symbolic moment he does not want overshadowed by division.

The two brothers last stood together publicly in 2021 when they unveiled a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace. At the time, the appearance raised hopes that they might find common ground. Those hopes faded as the rift deepened.

A palace aide said William has remained guarded after Meghan Markle's claims of neglect during her mental health struggles and her allegation of racist remarks about their son Archie. "He believes the accusations caused real and lasting harm," the source explained, adding that the experience has left William cautious about any public reconciliation.

Harry, however, continues to press for a truce. Friends say he insists they "need to make peace for their mother" and that Diana would have wanted her sons "standing together." While he hopes William will join him, Harry is prepared to move forward with or without his brother's full involvement.