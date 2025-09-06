President Donald Trump's health has once again been called into question by social media users after a photo taken of what seemed to be a bulge beneath his jacket went viral online.

Rumors ran rampant over the Labor Day weekend when unsubstantiated claims that the president had died spread like wildfire.

The new viral image has served to spark rumors that the 79-year-old president is sporting a medical device.

One TikTok nurse asserted the picture indicates something serious. "See this pic of Trump today. See in the cream coloured box.

He's wearing either some kind of monitor or that's a medical battery pack for a device. Nurses on TikTok are speculating it could be an LVAD for heart failure,," user @jacquie_rn posted.

Okay guy’s .. I’ve done some research 😂

See this pic of Trump today

See in the ⚪️

The cream coloured box

He’s wearing either some kind of monitor

Or that’s a medical battery pack

For a device

Nurses on TikTok are speculating it could be an LVAD for heart failure. pic.twitter.com/jYccpw9q2y — Jacquie_RN 🩺 🇨🇦 🌷🌸👒 (@jacquie_rn) September 4, 2025

TikTok user Samantha Marti repeated the question. "Suspicious. That's weird. So, is nobody going to talk about what that is??" she posted in a quickly viral post.

Others on social media also concurred, believing the bulge suggests Trump might be wearing a ventricular assist device, also known as an LVAD, which aids in pumping blood for heart failure patients.

"What was under this man's suit jacket yesterday? You can see it. Can't say we're fake newsing that because it's there. What is it? I think it's an LVAD," one person commented.

More commentary followed. "Trump LVAD or nah? It makes sense," wrote X user Christopher Webb.

Trump LVAD or nah?



It makes sense. pic.twitter.com/M2yeYP7oMk — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) September 4, 2025

Another, Ryan Shead, put in, "Trump having [heart] problems wouldn't surprise me one bit. It would explain the fluid on his legs and ankles."

Not everyone bought the theory. Tech commentator Adam Cochran wasn't having it. "Hard no. The surgery for an LVAD is invasive and intensive. It requires many weeks of recovery & observation. Trump would not be up and moving around on LVAD after a week," he replied.

Hard no.



The surgery for an LVAD is invasive and intensive. It requires many weeks of recovery & observation.



It would require almost a month in hospital for most patients - and even under careful medical observation Trump would not be up and moving around on LVAD after a week. https://t.co/UUqdN4Qo0a — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 4, 2025

Trump has previously been questioned over his health. People have pointed out his puffy ankles and bruises on his hand, which he was spotted covering up in recent outings.

The White House itself has, however, continued to assure the nation that the president is healthy.

Last April, Trump's doctor, Navy Cpt. Sean P. Barbabella, declared, "President Trump remains in excellent health ... [he] exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

For the meantime, the web speculation goes on, with detractors and supporters alike keeping a close eye on Trump's every public outing.