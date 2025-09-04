Ex-President Donald Trump's effort to debunk internet gossip regarding his health this week possibly fell flat, with onlookers pointing out his muddled statements and noticeable bruises and stirring further speculation about his well-being.

When questioned about the internet rumors at a White House ceremony on Tuesday, Trump was asked point-blank.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy queried, "How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?"

Audio of Trump posted by Scott Jennings. Sounding a little rough here. pic.twitter.com/syYH9avXlK — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 2, 2025

Trump seemed taken aback in response. "No," he replied weakly, exhibiting obvious confusion, despite having commented on the rumors on Truth Social just a few days before.

Doocy pushed him further, remarking, "People didn't see you for a couple days, 1.3 million user engagements as of Saturday morning about your demise."

Trump went on to change, conceding he had heard of it. "Really? I didn't see that," he began, before going on: "You know I have heard, it's sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful, they went very well like this is going very well, and then I didn't do any for two days and they said, 'There must be something wrong with him.' Biden wouldn't do them for months.

You wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape."

Reactions on social media were quick. One Threads user commented, "He said no and then said he heard all about it 30 seconds later."

Another posted, "It's because it's his natural habit. Deny. Deny. Deny."

Onlookers also commented on Trump's physical appearance. "It looks like there is an IV tube under some fake skin. I don't think veins loop like that."

Ryan Simmons posted on Threads, referring to a bruise on Trump's right hand. Patty Miller chimed in, "So when is MAGA gonna start wearing mismatched patches of foundation on their right hands in solidarity?"

Some critics acknowledged the press conference exacerbated concerns.

"They are desperate to disprove that he's ill, but in reality, this conference did the opposite," Melissa Heffron wrote on Threads.

Trump has been under intense scrutiny for months over reports of swollen ankles and bruising.

Despite attempts to present strength, questions remain about his fitness for office and are being widely shared online.