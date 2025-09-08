Alec and Hilaria Baldwin drew fresh online attention after photos of their Amagansett home showed a large painting of Hilaria Baldwin that many social media users called awkward and off-putting.

The couple were featured in a New York Times home profile published last month, and Alec Baldwin reposted images from the piece to Instagram on Sunday. The living-room centerpiece is a triptych by artist Brendan O'Connell depicting Hilaria Baldwin bagging groceries while wearing sunglasses in front of shelves stocked with boxes of Rice-A-Roni. The artist said the work was inspired by a paparazzi shot taken in Manhattan.

"I have to admit that I'm extraordinarily embarrassed that there is a gigantic painting of me in this room," Hilaria Baldwin told the Times. "It's like, 'Welcome to my living room. Here is a painting of me.' "

Commenters on Alec Baldwin's Instagram account disagreed with her assessment, suggesting that keeping the portrait on display contradicted her claim of embarrassment.

"'I'm so embarrassed about this painting that I choose to hang it up in my house'?" one user wrote. Others urged the couple to remove it, called the display narcissistic, or mocked Hilaria Baldwin's past speech mannerisms.

Some commenters defended the artwork and praised the Baldwins' home. A smaller number expressed sympathy amid the couple's well-documented legal and public controversies. Alec Baldwin faced multiple legal proceedings related to the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust; charges were dismissed in 2024 and a subsequent civil case and other related matters have attracted sustained media scrutiny.

The Amagansett property, bought by Alec Baldwin in the 1990s, was listed for sale in 2022 and later taken off the market. The New York Times story showed several rooms of the home and included comments from both Baldwins about life in the area.

O'Connell, known for painting everyday scenes and subjects from photographic sources, has created similar works of other public figures and ordinary shoppers. The painting's prominence in the living room — and Hilaria Baldwin's own remarks about feeling "embarrassed" by it — appear to have amplified the online reaction this weekend.

"Ireland's Sweet Clapback — 'Hilaria Saved My Dad': Stepdaughter Douses Beef, Fans Stunned"

In other news, Hilaria Baldwin responded Saturday to a public message from Ireland Baldwin expressing gratitude and support for her stepmother.

Ireland Baldwin, the 29-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and actress Kim Basinger, posted a lengthy Instagram message Friday describing a close bond with Hilaria Baldwin, who has been married to Alec Baldwin since 2012. Ireland praised Hilaria for helping her father through a difficult period, credited her with strengthening Ireland's relationship with Alec and called her "a gem" ahead of Hilaria's appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

"I think if people actually knew her the way I do, they would be quite surprised," Ireland wrote. She described Hilaria as having "a far more complex and chaotic upbringing than she lets on," called her "eccentric" and "totally bat s--t crazy (in a fun way)," and said Hilaria "saved my dad's life." Ireland added that Hilaria "recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful," and thanked her for helping create the large family Ireland had long wanted.

Hilaria Baldwin, 41, replied in the comments on Ireland's post: "I'm crying. I love you with all my heart, @irelandirelandireland. These words mean so much. You mean so much to me."

The exchange followed years of public scrutiny around the Baldwin family, including debates about Hilaria Baldwin's background and public statements. Ireland said in her post that she does not usually comment on family matters publicly but felt compelled to speak up after seeing what she described as "misinformed comments" about her relationship with her stepmother.

Alec Baldwin, 67, has eight children. He and Basinger had Ireland in 1995 during their marriage from 1993 to 2002. Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have seven children together.