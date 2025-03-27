The first trailer for the film "Rust," which stars Alec Baldwin, has been released more than three years after a tragic on-set shooting claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In the trailer, Baldwin portrays Harland Rust, an aging outlaw who rescues his 13-year-old grandson, played by Patrick Scott McDermott, from execution after the boy accidentally kills a rancher. The pair flees towards Mexico, pursued by U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter known as 'Preacher' (Travis Fimmel).

"Some things in this life you can't get back, I reckon," Baldwin's character says at one point in the trailer.

"Rust" is set for theatrical and digital release on May 2, 2025, nearly four years after the tragic incident that halted production. The tragic shooting occurred on October 21, 2021, at a New Mexico ranch during a rehearsal for a Western film. Baldwin was practicing a scene that involved him removing a gun from its holster and pointing it toward the camera. As the actor explained his intended action to the crew, the revolver suddenly discharged.

The projectile struck Hutchins in the chest, traveled through her body, and then hit director Joel Souza in the shoulder. The cinematographer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was tragically pronounced dead. The director was brought to a medical center in Santa Fe and released the following morning.

In the aftermath of the shooting, investigations were launched by multiple agencies, including the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, the New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney, and the FBI. It was later revealed that the gun handed to Baldwin contained a live round, a grave oversight that led to the fatal accident.

Initially, both Baldwin and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with involuntary manslaughter. However, the charges against Baldwin were dismissed in July 2024 due to prosecutorial misconduct, specifically the intentional withholding of evidence from the defense.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison in April 2024.