Jimmy Kimmel isn't ready to give a clear answer about his future as the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" On Sunday, September 7, at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys, the 57-year-old comedian shared that he's still unsure about how long he'll continue in late-night television.

"I'm not prepared to answer that question," Kimmel told reporters after winning "Outstanding Host for a Game Show for Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

"But it is something that I think about a lot, and things have changed a lot over the last few years. Each day is a new adventure and I kind of take them as they come."

According to People, he followed up with a smile, asking, "Is that a good way of dodging the question?"

Kimmel's comments come at a time when the future of late-night shows is becoming more uncertain.

Just two months ago, CBS shocked fans by announcing that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May 2026.

During a live taping, 61-year-old Stephen Colbert revealed to his audience that his show would be ending.

He emphasized that the program is not being handed over to a new host but will simply conclude.

According to CBS, the decision to cancel the show was driven by budget issues rather than its ratings or creative direction.

Could Jimmy Kimmel be eyeing the exit ramp from late-night TV at the same time Stephen Colbert departs 'The Late Show'? The longtime 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' host kept the speculation alive at Sunday night’s Creative Arts Emmys,. https://t.co/S5SXOxcTi9 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) September 8, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Pushes Back on Late-Night TV Decline Claims

The network's decision sparked conversation across the industry — and Kimmel was one of the first to speak out.

"It just doesn't add up," he told Variety last month, referring to Colbert's show ending. "It's a great story line ... but it's simply not true" that late-night is fading. He pushed back on claims that the format is dying, saying, "It most certainly is not."

According to Kimmel, while traditional TV numbers are lower than in past decades, millions still watch late-night content online.

"Our monologues get between 2 and 5 million views, sometimes more, every night," he explained, US Magazine reported.

In a 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jimmy Kimmel suggested that the deal he was under at the time could be his last.

"I hate to even say it, because everyone's laughing at me now — each time I think that, and then it turns out to be not the case," he said.

"I still have a little more than two years left on my contract, and that seems pretty good. That seems like enough."