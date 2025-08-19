Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he once feared he'd go to prison after Matt Damon nearly died at his home.

During a recent interview with Variety, Kimmel shared that the incident happened when Damon came over for dinner and choked on a pork rib that Kimmel had cooked.

Damon had a scary moment when a rib got stuck in his throat and remained there for about 90 minutes.

Kimmel recalled a dinner at his place when Matt Damon showed up late, ate too quickly out of hunger, and began choking on a pork rib, PageSix said.

Kimmel shared that he was really shaken, especially as things started to take a more serious turn.

"I said, 'We have got to get him to the hospital,' because if he dies in my house, I'm going to prison for the rest of my life," Kimmel admitted. "I will never be able to explain this as anything other than a murder."

Jimmy Kimmel says Matt Damon almost choked to death at his house once.



"Matt Damon was over at my house one night for dinner. I made pork ribs. He came late, was very hungry, and started eating fast. He started choking on a pork rib. It was stuck in his throat for about an hour… pic.twitter.com/es4dvMXHmI — Variety (@Variety) August 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Says YouTube Hack Saved Matt Damon From Choking

Damon's older brother, Kyle, was also there that night. The two men tried the Heimlich maneuver several times, but it didn't work. "It was too far down," Kimmel explained.

According to NYPost, with no other options, Kimmel and Kyle turned to YouTube. After some quick research, they found a method that suggested eating small pieces of bread could help push the stuck food down into the stomach.

The long-time friends are known for their fake feud that began in 2006 when Kimmel joked about "bumping" Damon from his show.

Over the years, they've publicly teased each other, but the friendship is real — as is the fear Kimmel felt in that moment.

"I will never forget it," Kimmel said. "It was terrifying."

Kimmel didn't say whether Damon still eats ribs at his house — but after nearly calling 911 and fearing jail, it's likely the menu has changed.