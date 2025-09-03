Meghan Markle's decision to feature her two children in promotional images for her latest Netflix series has sparked criticism from a royal commentator, who called the move "wrong" and suggested Prince Harry would be displeased.

The Duchess of Sussex, typically protective of her children's privacy, posted photos of Archie and Lilibet to advertise the second season of "With Love, Meghan." In the images, Archie holds a clapperboard while Lilibet sits in a director's chair, their faces shielded from view.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers said he believed Harry "ought to be extremely annoyed" about the choice, adding that the children themselves may one day object. "What worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realize how they've been exploited," he told The Sun.

Expert Questions Sussex Strategy

The series, which debuted its second season last week, gives audiences a look inside the Sussexes' kitchen and features appearances from Chrissy Teigen and Tan France. Despite its lighthearted format, the promotional strategy has drawn scrutiny.

Vickers argued that public figures should follow the example of political leaders in handling family visibility. "It's wrong for anyone to exploit children," he said. "Most of our Prime Ministers, the only time you see the children are when they're leaving Downing Street, when they sort of take them by the hand and lead them out. "Otherwise, they stay out of sight," he said.

Markle's Netflix contract was revealed in August, adding to a list of projects she has taken on since stepping away from royal duties in 2020. Those include her Archetypes podcast, the Archewell Foundation, and stakes in several lifestyle and fashion brands.

Vickers questioned the long-term impact of Markle's shifting public persona.

"All the things that she does seem to me not to be the success that she would have wished for them," he said. "And therefore she keeps, you know, coming up with new ideas, reinventing herself, reinventing things."

In "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess also opened up about her relationship and career before joining the royal family. She told Tan France that Harry was the first to say "I love you," recalling a camping trip in Botswana during their early courtship.

She also recounted her time as a hostess in Hollywood, saying she preferred the role to waitressing because she was "really good at hostessing."