Prince Harry's visit to London this week has reignited talk of a long-awaited meeting with King Charles, though questions about Meghan Markle's stance may complicate any progress.

The Duke of Sussex, turning 41 this week, is in the UK for the WellChild Awards. Observers speculate that he could meet his father for the first time in more than 18 months. Harry last saw the king briefly in February 2024 after Charles revealed his cancer diagnosis. That visit lasted less than a day.

Per The Mirror, royal biographer Tom Bower warned that "Harry has a huge mountain to overcome" and described any meeting as "full of peril." He said Charles "would much prefer to have a good relationship with his son" but must weigh the risk of being embarrassed if private details emerge later.

Meghan's Role and Security Concerns

Meghan is in Montecito with Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Commentator Jennie Bond said Meghan might feel torn about Harry meeting King Charles. Bond added that Meghan never felt settled or happy in her royal role.

Security concerns also remain a factor. Harry has challenged the UK's decision to deny taxpayer-funded protection for his family while in Britain. Bower said that earlier legal battles made meetings "too dangerous" because of fears Harry might share private comments publicly.

Harry has said he wants to fix things with his family. Earlier this year, he mentioned he'd "love a reconciliation" and hoped it could happen before it was too late. But when he spoke about the king's health, some royal watchers criticized him, saying his words only made tensions worse.

Bower believes Harry's memoir "Spare" and other public interviews left him "no longer trusted" at the palace. "The question Charles will be asking is, 'Can I trust my son?'" he said.

Prince William is not expected to block a meeting despite tensions between the brothers. "Because of Charles's health, William won't stand in the way," Bower said. Queen Camilla is also thought to support a father-son reunion, putting Charles's well-being ahead of past grievances.

Speculation about reconciliation increased after a July meeting between representatives of Harry and Meghan and senior palace staff. Sources described it as "secret peace talks," though Harry was said to be frustrated that details leaked.

If Harry and Charles meet this week, analysts say it would mark a first step, not a resolution. Bower noted that repairing trust "will need a few meetings to get the atmosphere down."