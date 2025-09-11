Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is back in the spotlight — this time for her love life.

The 28-year-old cover star is sparking dating rumors with tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz following weeks of speculation about another player, Jannik Sinner.

The buzz began when Nader's younger sister, Grace Ann Nader, spoke openly about Brooks' relationship status during an interview at the Raising Cane's New York Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

"The rumors are true," Grace Ann said. "Dating is such a loose term, but I do know he's the man of the hour."

She described Alcaraz as "such a cutie," though admitted she hasn't met him yet, PageSix reported.

According to her, the Spanish tennis star has already been introduced to Nader's other sisters, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane.

Nader herself has been careful about addressing the chatter, especially after Grace Ann previously hinted at a mystery suitor whose name "rhymed with winner."

That comment led many to believe Brooks was seeing Italian star Jannik Sinner, but the model quickly brushed off those rumors.

"Stop talking! I'm going to punch you when we get home already," she told her sister during a live interview.

Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader, Sister Claims | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/IyDEEQpB41 pic.twitter.com/rxtQglOyeu — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 10, 2025

Brooks Nader Hints at Carlos Alcaraz Romance After US Open Sighting

The speculation grew when Jimmy Kimmel questioned Nader directly on his late-night show.

When asked if she was dating Sinner, she laughed nervously and teased, "You're close, you're warm," while suggesting the player she was linked to had competed in a match she attended.

On August 31, Nader was spotted on the front row at the US Open, watching Alcaraz take on France's Arthur Rinderknech.

This isn't the first time Nader's personal life has made headlines. According to People, earlier this year, she split from "Dancing With the Stars" pro Gleb Savchenko after a messy on-again, off-again romance that played out on her Hulu series "Love Thy Nader."

The breakup followed allegations of cheating, which Savchenko denied. Before that, Nader was married to real estate executive Billy Haire. Their divorce was finalized in 2024.

While Brooks has not confirmed her relationship with Alcaraz, her sister's candid remarks have fueled speculation that the US Open winner may be her new boyfriend. For now, neither Nader nor Alcaraz has publicly commented.