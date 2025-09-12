Authorities released additional surveillance images Thursday of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, even as investigators said they were following multiple leads and had received more than 200 tips from the public.

Utah Department of Public Safety officials said the photos were captured on campus just before the Aug. 28 shooting and show a potential shooter moving across the grounds and accessing a roof from which the fatal shot was fired. No arrest has been made, and officials would not confirm reports from other outlets that they have identified a name linked to the case.

We are asking for the public's help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

"Multiple leads are being investigated but no suspect is in custody," the department said in a statement. The agency asked anyone with information to contact investigators and noted a reward of up to $100,000 for information, "speaks to the seriousness of the crime."

Utah Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason told NBC News that the suspect was seen on security video moving across campus to the roof of a building that he said had open pathways and lacked locked doors. Mason said the shooter reportedly jumped from the roof to a grassy area, ran through a parking lot, and fled into nearby woods.

Mason estimated the shot that killed Kirk was fired from about 175 yards, a distance he described as "an average shot" for a skilled rifleman but said it did not necessarily require special expertise. He added the suspect "appeared to be of college age" and "blended in easily" on campus.

Videos of the shooting circulated on social media almost immediately, prompting platforms to move quickly to remove footage that violated policy. TikTok said it was taking additional steps to prevent viewers from encountering graphic material related to the killing.

The shooting occurred during a speaking event that drew hundreds of people, many of them students who recorded on their phones. Witnesses described chaos as attendees fled and law enforcement swarmed the campus. Police radio audio released by the BBC captured officers coordinating an immediate response and describing initial reports that a single shot had been fired.

National leaders reacted swiftly. President Donald Trump called the killing "a dark moment for America" and said he had spoken with Kirk's widow. He told reporters he believed "progress is being made" in the investigation and called for the suspect to be found and dealt with "appropriately." Vice President J.D. Vance traveled with Kirk's body as it was flown out of Utah on Air Force Two, officials said.

The killing renewed concern over political violence in the United States. Analysts and lawmakers from both parties condemned the incident and urged restraint in public rhetoric. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox described the nation as "broken" and called for calm.

Law enforcement said tips were continuing to come in and that they were investigating reports of possible inscriptions or symbols connected to the shooting, but would not provide further detail on the content or authenticity of those reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Utah authorities.